Xinhua: 5 tourists killed, 2 injured after hippo attack on boat in Cameroon

A hippopotamus attacked a boat carrying tourists who were rafting down the Logon River in the Far North region of Cameroon. As a result, five people were killed and two others were injured. The agency reports Xinhua with reference to local authorities and representatives of the Cameroon Wild Animal Conservation Society.

According to them, the animal overturned the canoe on which the tourists traveled. The bodies of five people were found during the search and rescue operation. Two more were hospitalized with serious injuries.

At the same time, publication Actu Cameroun referring to local residents, reports that none of the tourists survived the attack.

Representatives of the Wild Animal Conservation Society of Cameroon noted that hippos in this country often attack people. They become especially aggressive during the rainy season.

