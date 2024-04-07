Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 04/07/2024 – 18:12

Fed up with organized crime violence, residents of the community of Christiania joined the police to remove street paving where drugs were freely sold. Neighborhood will undergo extensive renovation project. The famous hippie enclave of Christiania, in the heart of Copenhagen, has been considered a counterculture haven and a libertarian paradise for decades. Pusher Street, the community's central street known for its drug market, is particularly popular with tourists.

In recent years, however, organized crime has increasingly taken control, and Christiania has become tormented by drug trafficking violence.

Community residents grew tired of the situation. This Saturday (06/04), they joined the police, the mayor of Copenhagen and the Minister of Justice of Denmark to recover Pusher Street from the hands of drug traffickers.

Armed with shovels and crowbars, locals ripped up the cobblestones from the street to make way for a restoration project. As they picked up heavy stones and threw them into wheelbarrows one by one, there was celebratory applause and shouts of “Christiania!”

Known as Christianites, residents had already taken the drastic decision to close the street last August, after the enclave recorded its fourth murder in three years.

Local spokeswoman Hulda Mader told the AFP news agency that Pusher Street had “deteriorated” and was “really not a very nice place”.

She mentioned the violence between drug dealers, who always found a way to rebuild the hashish stalls after they were removed. “They fight among themselves, they fight with people and they are violent,” said Mader.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie Haestrop Andersen said the commitment of Christiania's approximately 1,000 residents was crucial to the renovation plans. “It is the first time that they have come together and agreed to take a stand against the increase in crime and insecurity in their neighborhood.”

Removing the cobblestones is the first step towards integrating the community into the Danish capital. Next, the city will install new water and sanitation infrastructure and repave the street.

The Danish government made an offer of 14.3 million Danish kroner (about R$10.6 million) in renewal financing, conditional on the removal and banning of organized hashish sales.

Anti-authoritarian collective and tourist magnet

Founded in 1971, the “Free City of Christiania” emerged as a place that “belongs to everyone and no one”, with decisions about the organization of life in the then abandoned naval base being made collectively.

The enclave became an icon of free-spirited communal living, where cars and police were not allowed, the government had limited influence—residents flouted building codes and often refused to pay utility bills—and marijuana was illegal, but nevertheless tolerated.

The drug was increasingly seen as a thorn in the side of successive governments, often putting residents and authorities at odds. Still, the neighborhood was the capital's most popular tourist attraction for decades.

“About five or ten years ago it was mainly locals – but now we see that it is mainly gangs and biker gangs that drive this drug market,” said Copenhagen police chief Simon Hansen. Increasingly, these gangs come into violent conflict with security forces.

Police in the capital said they made around 900 drug-related arrests in 2023.

Residents ready for a “new chapter”

Christiania's oldest residents – a quarter are over 60 – say they hope that by freeing themselves from the scourge of drug gangs, they can begin a “new chapter” and return to the ideals that once shaped the idyllic community.

“We’re going to paint the buildings, rebuild them and all kinds of things,” Hulda Mader said. “We want to be associated with what we were before… art, culture and theater… making this a nice place for people to come and relax.”

Residents also say they hope to capitalize on the enclave's tradition and its beautiful environment of greenery, water and colorful facades.

Another element of the renovation plan is the construction of housing for about 300 new residents, scheduled to begin in 2027. Residents say they hope to attract young families with children.

ek (DW, AFP, AP, ots)