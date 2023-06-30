After two attacks in November and April, criminals finally ended the life of Hipólito Mora, this Thursday, in La Ruana, in Michoacán’s Tierra Caliente. They shot him dead in the center of town and burned his car. He was 68 years old. Self-defense leader, ex-candidate for governor, Mora lived with bodyguards for years. Some had been killed and he thought, he always said, that his time would come sooner rather than later. With his disappearance, Mexico loses a benchmark in the fight against crime, a being of chiaroscuro, controversial, as the protagonists of all wars tend to be.

Because Mora had lived immersed in a war for more than 10 years, a conflict of changing intensity, ineffable to the outsider, always on the lookout for acronyms and sides, as if the war in Mexico and Michoacán were a European conflict of the 20th century. It wasn’t, never has been. The sides are permeable, crime worms in the fruit of the State and the State, in response, stabs the pulp in a somewhat shameful inertia, before going out with the machete to the opposite flank. Mora suffered a moment —it’s a way of speaking— from the neglect of the authorities towards Michoacán. The third time was the charm and now he joins the host of modern martyrs in the country.

An old lemon farmer, Mora understood the problem of violence. The state appeared when the noise got louder, and in the meantime, workers like him had to deal with extortion, robbery and threats in any way they could. In July 2021, in the midst of the offensive of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Tierra Caliente, the criminal group published a video, asking the police and soldiers not to protect the United Cartels, the latest transformation of the indigenous mafias. The group pointed to Mora as part of the mafias, along with old faces of the self-defense movement, which he founded ten years ago.

Hipólito Mora in Army custody, after a confrontation with another armed group in which his son, Manuel Mora, was killed in December 2014. ALAN ORTEGA (Dark Room)

Mora did not wrinkle and answered. “As soon as one leads an armed group in defense of our towns, we make many enemies. I have enemies who went over to the CJNG, others to Carteles Unidos… Some had started with me as self-defense groups, but later they offered them money, ”he said. The threat came from all sides, actually, also from Carteles Unidos, an amalgamation of old friends, in the case of Juan José Farías, alias El Abuelo, an old self-defense group like him. The Prosecutor’s Office investigates and it is possible that, in a high-profile case, they will find one of the culprits. What is practically certain is that there will be detainees, whether or not they are responsible.

In July 2021, when he launched his threat online, the CJNG and Carteles Unidos were fighting piecemeal between the mountains and the coast, from Aguililla to Apatzingán. The road between the two municipalities seemed like an obstacle course, with checkpoints from both groups. In some, the CJNG placed their handmade tanks to impress the travelers. Both sides blocked traffic at their discretion, a situation that lasted for months, leaving towns and communities isolated. Only the visit of the apostolic nuncio achieved the miraculous appearance of hundreds of policemen on the road. The road was released for a couple of days and then returned to warlike normality.

Meanwhile, the groups fought on the slopes of the hills. Hundreds of hectares of lemon fields, a regional crop, served as the setting for the battle. The CJNG was advancing towards Tepalcatepec, Buenavista Tomatlán and Apatzingan, agricultural centers in the region. United Cartels tried to contain, but gradually lost ground. Months later, Mora, who had just lost the gubernatorial election—he had gotten just under 50,000 votes, to the winner’s more than 600,000—demanded the government to end all cartels, without distinction.

It would be an exaggeration to say that with the murder of the old farmer, the self-defense movement is mortally wounded: it was already more than buried. From the appearance of the first cracks, already in 2014, to the verification that part of the movement’s cells were taken over by criminals, a few years passed. But the decline was evident early on and Mora never hid. He recognized it. He had already tasted the troubles of the break, such as his stay of a few months in prison, accused of murder for having participated in a confrontation that left 10 dead.

A policeman guards the site of a confrontation between Mora’s group and another armed faction, in December 2014. Alan Ortega (Dark Room)

The government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) tried to contain the rise of the movement, fitting its members into a rural police force. It was the way to register their weapons and force their subordination, an operation more media than effective. The Michoacán self-defense movement was the first challenge to the state’s monopoly on violence since the Zapatista uprising in Chiapas in 1994. Mora acquiesced. Others, like José Manuel Mireles, refused and ended up with their bones in prison.

Mora was the last irreducible. Mireles deceased, who died of covid in 2020, disappeared for the cause El Abuelo and Estanislao Beltrán, alias Papa Smurf, Mora was almost an anachronism. A good part of his joy was left on his way, such as the murder of his son, in the same confrontation that led him to prison. He is survived by the lemon orchard, his brother Guadalupe, his wife. He is survived by the war, which seems to survive everything.

Children around the site where Hipólito Mora was murdered, this Thursday June 29 in La Ruana. Juan José Estrada Serafín (Dark Room)

