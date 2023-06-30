Hipólito Mora, former leader and founder of the Michoacán self-defense groups, was assassinated this Thursday in La Ruana, a small town in the municipality of Buenavista, in the same state of Michoacán. The farmer, who took up arms in 2013 against the criminal groups that spread the dead in his region, died this morning at the hands of an armed commando who began shooting at him when he was in his armored vehicle. The threats that he had been receiving for a long time led the Secretary of Citizen Security to take charge of his safety. He was traveling in a huge armored truck and with two bodyguards, who also died in the attack, according to Guillermo Valencia, a former mayor of Tepalcatepec and a friend of the victim.

In the videos that have come out of the attack, the shots of a large-caliber weapon are heard firing towards the vehicle. “Then they set fire to his truck,” Valencia assured, before lamenting the violence that is raging in his region: “We live in this Michoacán but the authorities insist on denying the situation.” The region is one of the most violent areas in Mexico, where drug traffickers from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the United Cartels have been fighting over territory for years. The mafias had put a price on the head of the old lemon farmer. It wasn’t the first time he had been attacked.

Mora’s life was marked by threats from organized crime. Shortly before the attack that ended his life, his house was shot at. On May 14 of last year, his escort, Jorge Alberto Correa, was killed in Uruapan, and the former leader of the self-defense groups regretted the crime against someone who had become his “friend.” Mora received threats every day by phone, text messages and even videos on social networks made by the drug traffickers.

Reactions to the death of this historical figure, who even entered politics for a time, are varied and divergent. Felipe Calderón, president of Mexico from 2006 to 2012, has dedicated a small message on Twitter to the community leader. “It is with deep sadness that I learn of the cowardly murder of Hipólito Mora. My condolences to the family. I join the demands for justice of those who knew him. Rest in peace,” the former president wrote. The former governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, has also commented on Mora’s death: “Hipólito Mora was riddled with bullets and his body was burned. Tierra Caliente is a war zone, as a result of the erratic policies of the federal government.”

Along with other farmers, Mora took up arms against the Knights Templar, one of the most particular mafias in Mexico. A combination of sectarian belief and methamphetamine production that was also engaged in extorting farmers and merchants from Michoacán. With bullets, the self-defense groups managed to expel them from their lands. . The confrontation was so bloody that it required government intervention, which sent a special envoy to pacify the area.

Hipólito Mora is at his home, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, in 2019. HECTOR WARRIOR

After part of the conflict was put down, the members of the self-defense groups were invited to join the rural police. The federal government wanted to disarm a kind of soldier used to war who could lose control. Mora accepted but along the way he ran into justice. On one occasion he was arrested on suspicion of having murdered two people close to another community leader, El Americano, and again he was arrested for participating in a shootout. On both occasions he was released.

