He murder of Hipólito Mora last Thursday in La Ruana, a community of barely two thousand inhabitants located in the Michoacán hot land, is the metaphor of the political filth of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. There the failure of two governments to face violence and reduce insecurity is synthesized. his and his Enrique Pena Nietowho embraced the rise of the self-defense groups in Michoacán at the beginning of 2013 as a State policy to annihilate the Knights Templar cartel. López Obrador has not reached that far, and despite the inclination of his government in favor of Sinaloa cartelwhich has made the war against Jalisco New Generation Cartelhas not directly participated in it.

However, in the comparison of results, López Obrador comes out owing. Four and a half years after his administration began, he has already exceeded the total number of intentional homicides that any of his predecessors have had in all their six-year terms. López Obrador alleges that it is what they inherited from him. With two thirds of his six-year term passed, the pretext does not fit.

No one in the National Palace remembers the promise to reach a turning point in violence in the first six months of his government, largely because Lopez Obrador he is not interested in the phenomenon of insecurity, and only talks about it in electoral terms. But the fact that he hides it does not eliminate it, and events like in La Ruana strip it bare. An x-ray of the presidential lie was provided by Lupe, the brother of Hipólito Mora, in an interview with Azucena Uresti on Radio Formula last Friday, which is important to recover and show, with additional editing and context:

AU: Today (Friday) I heard the governor (Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla) and some officials say they have full support, (that) “we are going to give security to the family”… Have they already specified it or is it just a speech and statements to the media?

LM: It’s a speech because not at all… Up to now no one has called me to tell me that they are going to give me security, and there hasn’t been security here all day.

AU: I heard him during the day in different interviews denouncing that they were not providing security, that they were there alone at the wake for Hipolito Mora. Have things changed this morning (Friday)?

LM: (We are) alone. No security came. All morning there at the wake there was no security, not even a policeman, a military man, nobody wants to come to the wake because they are afraid. There is nothing in the whole town, there is no security, we have no one.

AU: I don’t know if you heard the president’s statements today (on Friday), first to say (it was) not true that they (left) him alone, (that) he was taken care of by state elements, (that) it (was) not true that they took time to reach the authorities.

LM: I didn’t hear it, but if he said that, it’s a lie. come here to the ruana and what to ask They left him alone. What did he bring some policemen? Yes, he brought three. But that is not enough. About 100 hitmen arrived… The military, the National Guard, should have given support, but they didn’t. That old man is not a liar, the bastard speaks pure lies.

AU: The president said that what happened with Hipólito is a remnant of the violence that was sponsored by past governments.

LM: Everything that happens is blamed on those from the past. He already has about a year to go and how are we… worse than before. There are more deaths than before. He blames those from the past for everything that goes wrong, but that man is wrong. And if we took up arms 10 years ago, it was for the same reason, for the same reason that the government that was in place at that time was not doing its job.

A decade ago they arose self-defense groups in Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxacain the context of the change of government. In Oaxaca they were evaporating, and in Guerrero there were groups that became perverted and became criminals, or were linked to organized crime, as was the case with a group of self-defense groups in Michoacán, in the Apatzingán-Tepalcaltepec Valley region on Earth. Caliente adjacent to Jalisco, which was part of the route of the chemical precursors of methamphetamine operated by the Beltrán Leyva brothers -first for Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán and later for them-, from the port of Lázaro Cárdenas.

The struggles of the leaders of the self-defense groups in that region turned into wars to the extent that the government of Peña Nieto empowered and protected them. The goal of annihilating The Knights Templar it was fulfilled, but the insecurity was not solved; got worse. López Obrador, with a different phrasing, did the same as Peña Nieto: he stopped fighting the cartels and took sides, by omission or commission, with one. Peña Nieto wanted to rectify halfway through his six-year term, but he was no longer able to reverse the upward trend in crimes for having made the mistake of not confronting them. López Obrador is not even considering adjusting his policy, which will leave him with blood on his hands and will endorse a problem with no solution in the short and medium term to whoever succeeds them.

AU: How are people, Lupe? What they say?

LM: They are… agitated, angry, because what they did was flat out bullshit… Not a government came, not an authority, not a policeman came to support them.

AU: Did the attack last about an hour?

LM: More or less.

AM: And no one came?

LM: After it was over, for about half an hour or so they arrived.

La Ruana are many regions of the country. Hipólito Mora represents thousands of Mexicans in war zones left to chance by López Obrador, a president who washes his hands of avoiding a responsibility that, even if it slips from him today, will be his and for which he will be held accountable.