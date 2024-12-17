Hypoges, servicer in asset managementhas launched a campaign for the sale of occupied assets, in which it offers a selection of more than 3,000 assets, mostly concentrated in Catalonia, Levante, the Community of Madrid and Murciawith a value close to 276 million euros.

This campaign, which will be active until beginning of Marchprovides investors with the possibility of closing their acquisitions with advantageous conditions, allowing them to optimize their investment in the real estate market and take advantage of tax advantages before the annual closing.

In this way, Hipoges is committed to boosting the marketing of non-possessed assets through an agile and structured sales model, designed to accelerate the purchase process. Relying on advanced technology and a team specialized in assets of this type, The company has adapted its sales procedures to facilitate access to this type of propertiesoffering buyers a simplified experience that allows them to make quick and effective decisions.

Real estate assets are distributed throughout the national territory, but with a greater concentration in four regions: Catalonia, Levante, Community of Madrid and Murcia, which account for 70% of the supply. Residential properties predominate in this portfolio, although it also includes tertiary assets, such as offices, premises and all types of commercial properties, providing diversified options for different investment profiles.

The current macroeconomic environment makes it an ideal time to identify and acquire real estate assets in special possession situations as they have the potential to generate significant long-term returns.

Daniela Marchesano, director of Real Estate at Hipoges, has pointed out that “the campaign represents a unique opportunity for those investors seeking to optimize their portfolios with high profitability properties. With this initiative, we want to facilitate access to assets that traditionally have great attractiveness, at a particularly strategic time for investment.”