Hiplok Blocker

Bicycle thieves are often smarter than the technology that is supposed to put a stop to them. But the Hiplok D1000 bike lock now wants to make it even more difficult for them. To do this, the manufacturer relies on a material called Ferosafe, a composite material made of graphene, which is said to withstand even high-performance angle grinders due to its chemical and physical properties. If a thief still tries to do it, he will destroy his tools but not the lock – at least that’s what Hiplok promises. But the promise has its price. At 280 euros, the 1.8 kg U-lock is not exactly cheap. It can be opened with three coded keys. If one is lost, the rightful owner can get a replacement. (red.)