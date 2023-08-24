Sales of HiPhi Y electric crossovers began on the Russian market. One of the features of the model is double-leaf rear doors that allow passengers to comfortably sit in the back row of seats. In a sense, the rear “wing doors” of the Tesla Model X crossover became a source of inspiration. “Gazeta.Ru”.

The HiPhi crossover is available to the buyer with two power plants. For example, the rear-wheel drive version of the car is equipped with a 336-horsepower electric motor, and the traction battery provides a range of up to 560 km on a single charge. The HiPhi all-wheel drive version is equipped with two electric motors with a total power of 505 hp: in this version, the electric car can travel up to 765 km without recharging.

The length of the car is 4938 mm, and the wheelbase is 2950 mm. The number of seats, including the driver’s seat, is five.

The electric car is equipped with three large displays, and a 6.4-liter refrigerating chamber is installed in the central armrest of the front seats. HiPhi Y is equipped with eight airbags, heated seats, a head-up display and 21-inch wheels.

A day earlier, on August 22, in the German city of Emden, Volkswagen launched the production of its flagship electric car, the ID.7 sedan, the sixth current electric car in the Volkswagen lineup, the successor to the iconic Volkswagen Passat model.

The sedan is equipped with a 77 kWh traction battery, which provides the sedan with a range of up to 611 km on a single charge. Subsequently, Volkswagen will introduce a Pro S package with an increased battery to 86 kWh, which will allow the ID.7 to travel up to 696 km without recharging. The ID.7 motor produces 286 hp. and 550 Nm of torque.