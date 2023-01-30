Not being able to put on ski boots anymore or doing it in great pain. This is the first warning sign that winter sport enthusiasts par excellence shouldn’t underestimate with respect to a hip problem. “The incidence of hip replacements among enthusiasts is very high, but after surgery you can go back to skiing without problems even for 80 year olds”. He underlines this to Adnkronos Salute è Alexander Calistriorthopedic surgeon and traumatologist specializing in hip surgery and researcher in the Department of Anatomical, Histological, Medical-Forensic and Locomotor Apparatus Sciences at the Sapienza University of Rome.

But skiing is not a sport without risks for the hip. “We have a blocked ankle and this is always a risk – specifies Calistri – This is why there are so many sprain traumas caused by a sudden rotation”. What happens at the end of the season is that the enthusiast who discovers a hip problem calls the surgeon for a consultation. “Among the athletes candidates for the prosthesis, the share of skiers is numerous – the surgeon recalls – If the operation is done in a workmanlike manner, you will be back on the track, the guidelines indicate to practice the sport with attitude and caution”.