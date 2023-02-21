“Everything is a flashback,” Syreeta Gates said recently. “It’s always like that in our culture. Black people see what’s out there, take it and remix it for themselves and turn it into something else.”

Gates, the founder of the Gates Preserve, a major source of historical material from the 50 year evolution of hip-hopwas referring to an art form “created, maintained, and valued by poor, non-white people.”

He also talked about the style of hip-hop. The fact that gender and its appearance are inextricably linked It was never more clear than during the Grammys this month, when a 15-minute medley brought together a range of artists, styles, eras, and regional variations of hip-hop, with artists as disparate as LL Cool J, Rakim, Queen Latifah, and Lil baby on stage

It was a dizzying convergence, musically and visually. It also served as a portal to a year-long celebration. of a genre whose true origins date back to a back-to-school party in the game room of a New York apartment building in 1973.

Decades later, Tricia Rose, a rap scholar, would point out in “Black Noise: Rap Music and Black Culture in Contemporary America” ​​how skeptical the rap music was. mainstream initially regarding music that most saw as a fad, until independent producer Sylvia Robinson released the hit “Rapper’s Delight” in 1979.

Over the course of the next five years, rap was “discovered” and later adopted by various industriesnone more enthusiastically than the fashion industry, which has mined, adapted, and appropriated the hip-hop style to give it commercial pre-eminence.

The unstated goal of “Fresh, Fly, Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style,” an exhibit opening this month at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Museum, is to track the transformation of an art form that , as curators Elena Romero and Elizabeth Way wrote, grew “from the segregation and oppression of communities of color within the urban centers of the US” to its current status as a multibillion-dollar industry and cultural powerhouse.

“He mainstream did not recognize hip-hop until figures like Isaac Mizrahi and Karl Lagerfeld, for Chanel, showed collections inspired by hip-hop on their runwaysRomero wrote in an email.

Though designers like Tommy Hilfiger were quick to draw connections to hip-hop with product placement on artists like Snoop Dogg performing on “Saturday Night Live” in 1994, and brands like Cross Colours, Karl Kani, Walker Wear, Maurice Malone , Mecca USA and FUBU penetrated mainstream media, hip-hop was “looked at in a bad light” by the establishment because of “who was doing the designs and who were the target customers,” Romero explained.

Now multinationals are courting fans of the genre, cramming ad campaigns for rap stars. Major universities are building archives dedicated to the history of the genre.

In 2018, Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize.. And last year, the first stone of the Universal Museum of Hip Hop was laid in New York, to be inaugurated in 2024.

Nevertheless, there is a sense that, in historiographical terms, we are at the beginning. Even among lauded progenitors of hip-hop style, like Daniel R. Day, whose Dapper Dan collaborations with Gucci brought global recognition, there are still a wealth of untapped stories.

What the FIT exhibition has brought together are representative designs of styles created or innovated among small groupss that they tended to find each other through word of mouth recommendations.

There are jackets by Dapper Dan, knit caps by Cross Colours, bucket hats by Kangol like the ones made famous by LL Cool J. From Ralph Lauren’s fall 1998 collection are ski parkas that were once called suicide jackets because, as Way explained, “if you wore one, you were bound to get mugged.”

There are clothes that look generic, unless, as Monica Lynch, former head of Tommy Boy Records, explained, “understand the subtleties”.

Lynch, who now consults with Sotheby’s hip-hop memorabilia auctions, said: “The Lee jeans were perfectly pressed. The sneakers had to be the right sneakers. People dressed very well without having any money.”

By: GUY TREBAY