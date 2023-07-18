Brazil Agencyi

07/17/2023 – 21:55

The hip hop community gathered in Brasilia for a march in recognition of the movement. The march brought together hip hop representatives from several states in Brazil, who came to deliver to the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) the dossier that will initiate the process to declare the movement intangible heritage in the country.

This document was prepared by working groups within the hip hop movement throughout Brazil, with the help of the institute. “This year we complete 50 years of hip hop in the world. And, in Brazil, we completed 40 years of hip hop”, said Cláudia Maciel, journalist and member of the movement.

“It is time for us to go in search of the title of Brazilian intangible cultural heritage. Each state got together and built working groups,” he added. According to her, Iphan helped the working groups in putting together the proposal to be presented.

Cultural producer Lidiane Lima highlighted the social function of a musical style that was transformed and became an inducer of public policies. “Hip hop works a lot for Brazilian society. Where the government fails to reach, hip hop is there, also bringing public policies, hope, transformation. So, if Brazilian society and the government recognize hip hop, it means that our work was worth it”.

Iphan’s president, Leandro Grass, congratulated the mobilization of all those involved with the movement which, also for him, represents a musical style that has expanded and is expressed in other aspects of society, not just the musical.

“[É] a synthesis of cultural syncretism from various perspectives, from various influences that precisely synthesize this model of expression, which is not just musical. It is also in other strands,” he said.

"Now begins the process of formal institutional recognition of hip hop culture as Brazilian intangible heritage. This process will take some time for us to consolidate all these principles of hip hop culture", he added.
























