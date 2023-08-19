At four in the afternoon on August 9, 2024, in La Concorde, Paris, within the framework of the Olympic Games that will take place in the French capital, an event never seen before will take place. For the first time, a musical subculture will have an Olympic medalist. He break dance, a core element in what we have known as hip hop for exactly 50 years, will make its debut at the Games. Two categories, male and female, and a scoring system based on three elements: body, mind and soul. It sounds poetic. what the hippies have not succeeded with yoga, nor the mod with the intake of amphetamines, not even the heavies With the launch of litronas, hip hop will achieve it, which has been the dominant culture on the international scene for more than a decade, a huge force that has devastated music, fashion, business and advertising. And now also with sport, and not through a basketball player who jumps onto the court with pants two sizes larger than he is supposed to, but by entering Olympus through the front door. And literally. Everything has been hip hop for a long time, and what is not hip hop comes from hip hop or goes towards hip hop.

“The fight with the media has always been enormous and unequal”, points out the rapper and popularizer Frank T. “I, for example, have been explaining over and over again what hip hop is, telling about Kool Herc at that party at the Bronx just 50 years ago. In the end, the headline is that there is hip hop, there are rappers, there are people who dance break. There have been times when this was thought to be temporary. It happened in 2000, and in 2010… Look, here it is, alive and well. If in 1996 we already talked about this, in 2023 we will continue. And it’s not going to stop.”

Musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams at the Louis Vuitton spring-summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 20. Stephane Cardinale (Corbis/Getty Images)

The process of turning hip hop into mainstream culture has been slow and bumpy. It has always become hegemonic from constant suspicion, even from disdain. Just as rock had to wait more than two decades to gain control of industries that were initially not only impervious to its existence but in some cases fought to destroy it, hip hop has gained total control by gaining control of businesses such as fashion, which has gone from paying artists of the genre not to wear their clothes to turning Kanye West —before his oligophrenic and anti-Semitic drift— into one of the greatest assets of a firm like Adidas or Pharrell Williams in the creative director of the mother of all luxury firms, Louis Vuitton; Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh, the late designer and DJ who came to the position from Off-White, a streetwear of which Vuitton now owns 60%. The only difference is that, in the current capitalist scheme, its domination is even greater and more martial than the one that rock began to exercise since the first prefabricated artists were created, capable of selling both rebellion and carbonated drinks.

“I think that, more because of the merits of hip hop, it has been because of the demerits of other styles,” says Frank T. “For me, there have been much better moments of hip hop that is done now, but then it was still difficult to compete with Blur, Oasis… Those bands don’t exist anymore. That’s why hip hop has become number one. They have left us corridor. We have followed and have fed many other styles. Reggaeton, for example, is something that comes from hip hop, it has small reminiscences of ours. If rap as music and hip hop as a movement have become so relevant, it is also because the other has gone”.

“No one would have thought that a guy like me, who had barely studied, would be at Harvard teaching hip hop history. There are two disruptive elements here: my presence and what I came to teach, a style like hip hop, in the antipodes of what the Ivy League would be”. The producer 9th Grade is one of the greatest promoters of the genre, its history and its success in the United States. He teaches hip hop at several universities, and has established this culture as an element worthy of being intellectualized as all those that preceded it. Because the hegemony is as much that Jay-Z or Drake appear on the Forbes lists as that students from North Carolina or Madrid study a genre that has become a subject. In Spain, the first to write a doctoral thesis on hip hop was Francisco Reyes, Paco King, current teacher at the Complutense and key name to understand what this genre has been in Spain, where it landed in 1984.

A young man breakdances, watched by a group of spectators, in New York’s Washington Square Park in the early 1980s. Leo Waltz (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

“This emerges as a child’s game, children who recited. Other elements were added, such as graffiti or break dance, and all these elements formed a visually very attractive culture”, recalls Reyes. “In the end, the media said okay, get on with it, and because the media picked it up, hip hop was able to get out of the Bronx. It came to Spain through the 1, 2, 3 and some movies that premiered. It all sounded amazing. she was dancing break in programs like Toccata, I was in the ads, things were being sold by rapping. But in 1987, the media got the hang of it. acid house. I thought we were screwed, but a year later, rap was heard again. And between 1989 and 1992 she was fucking crazy. Vanilla Ice, MC Hammer, graffiti everywhere, kids dancing break in each doorway… That was when Nach or El Chojin entered Spain. Now I see that moment as key to the development of all this, but then we were very pissed off with MC Hammer, Vanilla Ice and all that shit. Lola Flores rapped, Leticia Sabater rapped. Was The prince of Bel Air all over. It is curious, but I think that even the one who was later the most authentic got hooked on all this”.

With the presentation by hip hop of its first Big Mac and its first drink Light, the foundations of a massive product capable of seducing both the general public and the most authentic and committed were laid. Vikki Tobak, photographer and popularizer of the genre, author of two visual books on hip hop culture, Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop (unpublished photographs) and Ice Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History (on the relationship between jewelry and this culture, capable of entering Tiffany and not exactly to steal or simply have breakfast), it also coincides with that beginning of the nineties as the key moment for the consolidation of a transversal phenomenon. “He became powerful, both in communities and in big business. He was imbued with a beastly entrepreneurial spirit, fashion brands such as Karl Kani, Cross Colours, April Walker came out… Record labels were set up in the United States such as Roc-A-Fella or Rawkus. Now it is a global phenomenon, but at first it was very insular, very much to recognize each other on the street and wink at each other”.

The designer Philippe Starck defines the end of the 20th century as the era in which almost all ideas were turned into products. In that aspect, hip hop is paradigmatic. And not only for being in tune with the times, but for playing with an element inherent to its nature from minute one and that has not been present in almost any other subculture with a musical framework that emerged in the 20th century: the competitive spirit. “All disciplines of hip hop are very spectacular. He heavy metal, the posh or the lord of the country They don’t do spectacular things, they are sitting on the bench drinking a liter. We are painting trains, jumping. And it’s all a great competition, because you can’t do that wrong, you make a fool of yourself. Graffiti helped me believe I was a neighborhood superhero. Suddenly, he was the cool one because he was a graffiti artist. Everything in hip hop forces you to improve. That desire to improve when you have so much free time as a child, you take advantage of it, you progress quickly and you become famous on the portal”. This same spirit, which in its childish aspect creates neighborhood superheroes, when it is transferred to the grand scheme of things of the 21st century, has resulted in a guy like Jay-Z aspiring today to win Tottenham Hotspur, a Premier League team. with enormous tradition, European aspirations and currently one of the most profitable in England. When in 1974 Elton John bought shares in Watford, another English club, he did it because his father was a fan of his. “And he never thanked me,” the author would declare. Candle in the Wind years later.

La Zowi, during a concert at La Riviera in Madrid on May 24. Aldara Zarraoa (Redferns/Getty Images)

Exactly 10 years ago a group called Pxxr Gvng was formed. They settled in Barcelona and laid the foundations in Spain for the movement trap, evolution or betrayal of hip hop, depending on who you ask. The combo gave way to names that emerged from it that launched successful and noisy solo careers such as Yung Beef. In Madrid, a certain C. Tangana and in Granada a certain La Zowi joined a scene that at that time was betting on killing the father, the father being none other than all those hip-hop artists who, since the nineties, had worked to consolidate a scene that At the end of the last century, he also managed to take control of his own destiny, managing his stamps and his way of presenting himself to the public. Of course, none of those pioneers ever appeared on a giant canvas advertising Loewe on the Gran Vía, as C. Tangana has done.

“They made a break, but the truth is that it was too much to ask that those of us who started in 1994, in 2010, continue at the foot of the canyon. Despite this, look at SFDK, they are still there”, recalls Frank T. “For me, what they have done is not negative, but rather they have turned it around, they have changed values, aesthetics, sound and such. Thanks to that, the gum continues to stretch”. “Our culture is born from stealing or appropriating elements that already existed, so we cannot get angry because they steal from us,” says Reyes. “He break take things from dance disciplines or martial arts. The rap comes from recitation techniques and the musical base does not exist, it is stealing samplers of other topics. Yes, it has less vocabulary, yes, they are simpler, yes, everything may seem sillier… Okay, but they said the same thing about us more than 20 years ago”. He trap, Well, it is a sign of the capacity for regeneration, but also of the debate on purity faced by any genre that has consolidated itself by overcoming doubts and misgivings, including the very suicidal nature that any musical subculture is supposed to have, which, after the first lustrum of life, either self-destructs or is sold to the highest bidder. In the case of hip hop, rather than selling out to survive, what has been done has been to buy everything to reign.

TEN SONGS OF THE XXI CENTURY 99 problems

Jay Z

The Black Album

(2004) lose yourself

Eminem

8 miles

(2002) power

Kanye West

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

(2010) Bodak Yellow

Cardi B.

Invasion of Privacy

(2018) Alright

kendrick lamar

To Pimp a Butterfly

(2015) I’m an African

Dead Prez

Let’s Get Free

(2000) 212

Azealia Banks

1991

(EP 2012) middle child

J Cole

Revenge of the Dreamers III

(2019) Get Ur Freak On

Missy Elliot

Miss E…So Addictive

(2001) ooh la la

run the jewels

RTJ4

(2020)

