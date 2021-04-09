Hip hop is in mourning. The famous American rapper Earl Simmons, artistically known as DMX, died this Friday, April 9, after a constant fight for a heart attack suffered days ago.

Relatives of the artist communicated his death through social networks with a meaningful message. “ We are deeply saddened to announce that our loved one DMX passed away at age 50 at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side, after being put on life support for the past few days, “the text reads.

Earl was a warrior who fought to the end. He loved his family with all his heart, and we cherish the time we spent with him … Earl’s music inspired countless fans around the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all the love and support during this incredibly difficult time, “adds the statement.

Who is DMX?

The singer, whose real name is Earl simmons, became known in the 1990s with the songs “Party Up” and “Get At Me Dog.” Thus also appeared in some tapes and television programs such as “Romeo must die” and “Never die alone”.

Between 2000 and 2001 he received three Grammy Award nominations. Two of them were for Best Rap Solo Performance and the other for Best Rap Album.

