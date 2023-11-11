Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/11/2023 – 18:03

From the transition of marginal art to a competitive space in the creative market. Hip-hop culture grows and consolidates itself as an important cultural sector in the country. In the year that celebrates 40 years of the movement in Brazil, uniting the elements of breake (dance), DJ (music), MC (rhyme and poetry) and graffiti (visual art), hip-hop seeks space in the market and public policies.

During the 3rd Brazilian Creative Industries Market (MICBR), an event that runs until this Sunday in Belém, Pará, hip-hop gained a relevant space, being included as a specific creative sector, along with 15 other segments, such as theater, dance, music, audiovisual and the circus, for example.

DJ Raffa Santoro, a hip-hop pioneer in the Federal District, produces artists in several states across the country. At MICBR he seeks to sell his music production services and also promote artists from his music label. For him, the movement is still in its infancy in the market.

“Unfortunately (hip-hop) is still marginalized, there is still a lot of marginalization regarding the type of art we make. But all these things that are happening here (MICBR), for example, you being in these business meetings, just shows that hip-hop is starting to be on another level, being valued in a different way, with companies betting, various festivals. We are starting to crawl and improve this situation of no longer being marginalized, but the road is still a long road”, reports DJ Raffa.

MICBR business consultant, Udi Santos, from Salvador, states that hip-hop culture has its own identity, a multilingualism, which allows the segment to be valued.

“We are starting to turn the key, understanding how it works within the creative industry. Because we already do this very well separately. You see graffiti within the visual arts, we have, for example, today, breaking in the Olympics, we see rappers having biggest hits, DJs too. All these elements, which the public sees separately, are part of this culture. So we can be part of this creative economy and really sell our art as a product”, proposes Udi.

The cultural producer and MC Subversivo was at the event seeking partnerships for the Children of the Gueto project, aimed at training in hip-hop culture on the outskirts of Manaus (AM). For him, the market is very focused on the southeast region, which ends up giving little publicity to artists from the North of the country.

“But there is also a lack of incentive for culture, from the government of my state itself, we have some cultural movements to request notices and promotion so that we can raise funds to move them. Both those who are just starting out and those who are more experienced have a certain difficulty. We have a certain difficulty being Mc Norte and trying to expand the work, but we continue on this path”, says Subversivo.

Exchange

Present at MICBR was also producer John Rodrigues, who organizes the largest Latin American festival of this culture, Hip-Hop al Park in Colombia. He highlights the importance of the movement, which in addition to being a tool for social transformation for peace in the country, today has great acceptance in the country. Rodrigues defends an exchange between Brazilian artists to grow the market.

“We are establishing relationships to be able to generate exchanges between hip-hop in Brazil and hip-hop in Colombia. Our festival is the most important in Latin America. It’s a festival for 150 thousand people, where we have guests from the United States, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, but we have had very little participation from Brazil. So we want to show the importance of this audience, show that hip-hop is global,” he says.

Argentinean Pablo Vergara, music producer at Milo Records, says that hip-hop is also going through a period of growth in his country, with great support also from public policies. Despite the language barrier, he also seeks to hold meetings between artists to overcome these barriers.

“I came to try to connect with artists here so I could mix the culture of Argentina with the culture of Brazil. I’m listening to music (hip-hop) made here, with roots from Brazil, so I can create this relationship, bringing artists from Argentina here and Brazilians there”, says Pablo.

Notice

In October, the Ministry of Culture launched a specific notice to reward 325 hip-hop culture initiatives. The Cultura Viva Award – National Construction of Hip-Hop will support individuals, groups or collectives and non-profit institutions for a total of 6 million reais. Registration is until December 11th.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of MinC