This Sunday, Hiopos Lleida issued a statement in which it stated that operators of the Instant Replay system (IRS) images were watching a football match (Barbastro-Barcelona in the Copa del Rey) with a mobile phone during the match. the Endesa League on Saturday between the Ilerda team and Bàsquet Girona.

Hiopos Lleida states that “a basketball game is a job that deserves respect, and yesterday, at the referee’s table it was not respected. IRS workers, unrelated to the club, were watching a soccer game on their cell phones.”

“In this case, from Hiopos Lleida we will issue a report to the ACB about the situation and the lack of respect it represents not only for the teams we played, but for the league and the ACB itself,” he points out.

In the same note, the Ilerda club, after the incidents that occurred after the game against Bàsquet Girona (85-90), “publicly denounces any aggressive throwing or attitude that occurs in Barris Nord as was seen yesterday. In these cases, the spectator will be expelled from the pavilion.”

“And finally, we will issue another report to the ACB to record our discomfort with the controversial refereeing criteria that we experienced yesterday throughout the match,” he adds.

