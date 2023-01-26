Lima.- I was barely 20 Marilyn Martinez Gonzales when her boyfriend stabbed her to death in front of her son in San Borja, Peru. The reasons do not seem to matter in a femicide with such cruelty that she left a son without a mother, a family without the light that gave them motivation and nipped in the bud the career of a successful tiktoker.

The crime of Marilyn Martínez shocked all of Latin America and her latest video posted on the TikTok account ‘@marilyn.fitmommy’ moved to those who managed to interpret its background. This creation was made with the song ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus.

In the clip that you will see later, published on January 15, 2023, the young woman is seen doing various activities and giving a message that should be more than words in all women: a man is not necessary to be happy and self-sufficient.

The first scene of the viral video says “Message to start the week” in front of a sequence of the young woman walking in an elegant white suit, when she turned around and saw the camera, the screen highlighted: “I can buy myself flowers.”

“Write my name in the sand” were the following words, which accompanied a recording of the young woman exercising.

“Talking to myself for hours” and “Seeing the things you don’t understand” were others along with “I can take myself to dance”, “hold my own hand”, “Yes, I can love myself better than you can.”

TikTok users in the video that accumulates more than 9.4 million views, 173 thousand likes and five thousand comments, consider that the material It could be a message that reflects a depressed state of mind due to a sentimental relationship.

We recommend you read:

Unfortunately Marilyn Martínez was brutally murdered by the man with her partner, with whom she used to post on the Chinese social network and who promised to take care of her and her son.