Mash published footage of a conversation between the head of the Ministry of Health of the Tambov region and the traffic police

A video recording of a conversation between the head of the Ministry of Health of the Tambov Region, Alexey Ovchinnikov, and traffic police officers suspected of poaching, has appeared online. The corresponding video is published Telegram-Mash channel.

The footage shows how the minister names his position several times, adding that “he can organize hunting in any area.” In addition, during the conversation, he also repeatedly hinted at the possible consequences that the officers who stopped him might face. At the same time, the official did not hesitate to use offensive language.

Earlier it became known that Ovchinnikov was suspected of illegal hunting due to the fact that shot animals were found in his car. Hunting rifles were also found in the car. A criminal case has been opened.