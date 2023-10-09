Some recent changes have been made to the official website of Steam of the remake of Silent Hill 2which could indicate that fans will soon receive more news about the game from Konami and Bloober Team. The original release of Silent Hill 2 in 2001 was a milestone in horror games that many gamers believe has not been surpassed to this day.

When Konami announced in 2022 that it would be making a remake of this horror classic, many fans were excited but also cautious. However, after this announcement, news about the game has been mostly sparse.

Throughout 2023, several rumors have spread about this remake, especially regarding its release date, with many answers and leaks giving different days or time windows. This ranges from asking one of the voice actors when the remake of Silent Hill 2, to various retailers or sources giving a consolidated date while accepting pre-sales. Conflicting answers and dates make it difficult to determine what information is reliable or not.

A new update made to the page Steam of the game possibly indicates that Konami and Bloober Team They will provide more news about it soon. This change was captured by SteamDB, a database for Valve’s platform that tracks changes made to a game’s page, along with statistics.

This modification on the page Steam of the remake of Silent Hill 2 was held on October 6, 2023, where the categories were changed, adding an achievements tag Steam to your list. In addition to indicating that the game will have an achievement system, the recent update of the game page by Konami either Bloober Team suggests that the game is possibly close to completion.

Considering that Bloober Team previously stated that Silent Hill 2 was close to being completed in March 2023, this claim could be backed up with this recent update. The last change made to the game page was about two months ago, when the copyright information was changed from “Konami Digital Entertainment“just”KONAMI“. Along with the addition of the achievements tag Steamthe page Steam of Silent Hill 2 removed Portuguese support and added Ukrainian and Brazilian language options, according to SteamDB.

Along with this remake, Konami is publishing three other projects related to Silent Hillincluding Silent Hill f, Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill: Ascensionwhich had already been announced at the live event Silent Hill Transmission 2022. This update Steam arrives right around the same time Silent Hill: Ascension recently got its release date.

With the first anniversary of the previous live event of Silent Hill Transmission approaching, fans may hear more news from Konami in the near future, although this is just speculation at this point and fans should wait for official information from the publisher. Silent Hill 2 It is currently in development for PC and PS5.

Via: GameRant

Editor’s note: The best technique is to stop speculating and expecting something from this franchise and let it happen. Konami surprise us, after all, the company has not given the best surprises lately.