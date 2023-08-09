Since people wrapped up Resident Evil 4’s campaign when it launched earlier this year, many have been left wanting to continue with the story that has been withdrawn regarding the character’s point of view. Ada Wong. And after the occasional hint that there is a DLC on the way, more information has been detected that would lead us to more content.

Through the platform of Twitterit was mentioned that recently changes were observed in SteamDB. This is due to updates and hidden documents that are going to be released soon in the game, and there is talk that there will be a big change within the game where there is an extra menu. This has immediately made fans think that there is more to see from this game, although it could just be characters for Mercenaries.

Noticed on SteamDB site activity in modifying and adding files to Resident Evil 4. This has been going on for 8 hours. Is there an update coming? Or maybe something “more”?#REBHFun #Resident Evil pic.twitter.com/xl7ZwVdtWC — Resident Evil Polska (@pl_evil) August 7, 2023

It is worth mentioning that at a key point in the game they say the phrase “Separate Ways”which alludes to the fact that we will put ourselves at the feet of Ada Wong to appreciate his campaign where he helps from the shadows to Lion. In addition, there has already been an approach to the experience, since in the RE2 remake you can play with the girl on the side of the police rookie.

Remember that resident evil 4 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

