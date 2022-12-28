Some time ago one of the best games of Bethesda it came to light, deathloop, which brought a fresh proposal that includes time loops that allow us to correct errors at certain points. And while fans are waiting for a sequel to it to be released, it seems that the original installment still has more content to offer.

Thus, the voice actor of ColeJason Kelley has participated in a special streaming of Youtubein which he would have unintentionally revealed that there will be more to see in the video game developed by arkane. Here he was asked about the code names that were used in the development process, and he replied that he cannot reveal them, since they keep calling him for jobs with this.

A few seconds after answering that to the interviewers, it seems that he would have regretted what he mentioned with the following tape: “Did I just say something that I shouldn’t have said?” This can directly indicate that the adventures of the characters are not over, or at least not in a narrative way beyond the normal updates.

For now there have been no mentions of intentions to bring more content to the game by arkane Y Bethesda, but many of its productions have not been limited by just releasing the base version. That means, that in the future this title could have more to offer, although it could be after Starfield Y redfall are finally released.

Via: Streamily

Editor’s note: It would be a good idea to bring more content, especially a mission that clears up certain loose ends that remained in the story. However, we probably won’t know much about this addition in these months.