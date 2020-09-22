Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has started work towards giving jobs to the youth. Firstly, advertisement for recruitment of 8,249 posts lying vacant in the revenue department will be removed. Youths belonging to economically weaker sections will be given 10 percent reservation in it.

Appointment letter in six months:

Subordinate Services Selection Commission has received proposals for recruitment to vacant posts in the Revenue Department. The recruitment advertisement will be removed after the 10 percent seats for the quota of the economically weaker sections are determined. Only online applications will be taken, so that there is no inconvenience to the youth in the coronary period. Sources in the Commission say that the examination will be conducted within three months after taking the application, so that according to the announcement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the characters can be given jobs in six months.

Preparation fast for recruitment

The Subordinate Services Selection Commission has stepped up preparations for recruitment. The departments from which the proposals came earlier have started testing them. The commission is considering to remove post-wise recruitment advertisements, so that the recruitment process can be completed soon.

These posts will be recruited

– Lekhpal ———– 7019

– Revenue Inspector ———– 1073

– Senior Assistant ———– 53

– Junior Assistant ———– 104

Will be able to see ads online

Subordinate Services Selection Commission will issue online recruitment advertisement for the convenience of the candidates. Those looking for jobs will be able to get information about the recruitment on the basis of their merit by viewing the website. Along with this, advertising will also be done in daily newspapers.

How to apply

Authorized website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission http://upsssc.gov.in But candidates have to apply online. The challan will have to be obtained by depositing the fixed fee for the application. Post-wise eligibility certificate and e-challan will have to be submitted along with the application.

Will get a chance to fix the error

Any type of error during the online application will also be given a chance to correct it. From time to time, the Commission will give information about it on the website.