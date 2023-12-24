Hinduism | On the edge of London, you will be amazed by a wonderful temple that welcomes everyone

In Britain, Hinduism is combined with a high level of education and hard work. The sitting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also actively practices his Hindu religion.

London

If has visited Wembley football stadium in north-west London, may have come across a wondrous sight on the way.

A couple of kilometers from the stadium rises a gigantic white building whose architecture is out of this world.

The sandstone building is decorated with statues, columns and carvings. The wide Marble Stairs rise to the heavens, i.e. towards the main entrance, towers and domes.

The contrast to the grayness of the metropolitan area is emphasized by the large sculptures in the yard: elephants and a golden male figure sitting cross-legged.

Neasden Temple is built to last a thousand years. Metals have not been suitable as building materials because they could weaken structures and hinder meditation.

The gold colored statue depicts the late spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016).

Welcome To the Neasden Hindu Temple or more officially BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

And welcome literally.

“Everyone is welcome here. You can even meditate by yourself, no matter what your religion is or even if you are not religious at all”, says one of the temple's volunteer guides Neepa Patel.

in Britain there are almost 300 Hindu temples, and there are thirty of them in London as well. The first Hindu temple was opened about a hundred years ago.

However, Neasden Temple, completed in 1995, is quite special. It is Britain's first to be built for all Hinduism vastu Shastra -respecting traditions.

The construction of the temple was already envisioned in the 1970s. It didn't get done right away, but after the start, there was no delay in the work: the temple was completed in just under three years.

Thousands of volunteers were involved in the project. Funding also came in the form of donations.

“The funding collected together emphasized that this is a common project for all of us, a common home for all of us,” says Patel.

See also Annalena Baerbock soon to be Foreign Minister The temple is introduced by volunteer guides, dentist Neepa Patel and her namesake Tarun Patel, who works in management positions in the City of London. In the background is the large ballroom of the cultural center.

The giant complex no less than three teams of architects were needed to build in the Neasden district: the London team took care of the permits, the Indian team followed the traditions and the third put the pieces in place.

of the temple building (Mandir) outer shell is Bulgarian sandstone. The interior marble came from Italy and India.

The large cultural center next to the temple (Haveli) interior spaces are dominated by wood material. The teak came from Asia and the oak from England, and it is said that ten new ones were planted in place of every felled tree.

Stone and wood were carved and worked by about 1,500 craftsmen in different parts of India. Thousands of pieces were transported to London, where they were carefully placed in place.

“It was like building a big puzzle.”

Handprints of artisans in the interior of the cultural center. The artisan work was done in India, from where it was transported in pieces to London to be assembled on site.

Entrance access to the temple is through the cultural center.

Shoes must be taken off and put on special shoe racks. There are separate shelves for men and women. Large bags are also not allowed.

Patel says that if you were in India, you would go to the temple with bare feet up the main stairs.

“It's not possible in English weather.”

Corridor view from the side of the Haveli, i.e. cultural center. On the right, the windows offer a view of the courtyard, which is open to visitors in the summer. See also What is Otitis, the disease that led Sikêra Jr. being admitted to the ICU

Neepa Patel is a dentist by profession, but works in her pharmacist husband's pharmacy chain.

The family frequents Neasden Temple. The first-born son is already at university, but the teenage bump is still being brought along by the parents.

“There is a program here for all age groups.”

Hinduism is the third largest in Britain religion after Christianity and Islam. Right after the Christians, however, the non-religious follow.

There are about one million Hindus in the country. One of them is the British Prime Minister of Indian origin Rishi Sunak.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visited the Akshardham Hindu Temple during their India tour in September 2023.

When Sunak ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party in the summer of 2022, an audience question at the campaign event inquired about his relationship with religion. Sunak told that he actively practices his religion, i.e. Hinduism, which drew big applause from the audience.

What is the significance of the Prime Minister's Hinduism?

“It symbolizes that [Britanniassa] can be successful, no matter what one's religion or background is,” says Neepa Patel.

He considers it good for his children to have role models like Sunak.

“My children can also be proud of the heritage of two countries, even though they were born in Britain.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty lit candles with their daughters in honor of the Diwali celebration in front of the Prime Minister's official residence in November 2023. Although Sunak is Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister, Diwali has been celebrated in Downing Street since 2009. Labor's Gordon Brown was prime minister at the time.

Britain's Statistics Finland (ONS) by British Hindus are the country's most educated population.

It is also typical for Hindus to work in highly skilled jobs.

Cultural values ​​can be found in the background. The roots of the British Hindu population are mostly in India. Over the years, among those who moved to Britain, there have been many doctors, IT professionals and other professionals who pass on the model of success to their children.

Many successful people are interested in entering politics, but in turn many politicians are interested in voters of Indian background.

The leader of the Labor Party – and potential next Prime Minister – Keir Starmer visited Neasden Temple in November to pay his respects Diwali– celebrations.

“I want to express my admiration and respect to the people of British India for all that you are doing for our country. Without you, Britain would be a lot smaller,” Starmer said.

of Neasden you can admire many idols in the temple. On a cold Saturday in December, someone has remembered images of saints with bananas and scarves.

Even though there are several deities, the temple's knowledge shock emphasizes that in the end there is only one deity.

However, Hinduism includes diversity. Religion is practiced in different ways. There is no one right way.

In the endgame, all religions are equal.

A monk in front of an image of God in the marble sanctuary of Neasden Temple.

The Neasden temple is run largely by volunteers. During the corona pandemic, the residents of the surrounding area were also taken care of. No one asked whether the person in need was a Hindu or not.

Belonging to the temple guides Tarun Patel says that volunteer tasks are rotated so that no one gets stuck in the same tasks or in the same company.

“However, no one is forced to work,” says Patel, who works as a civilian in the City of London.

A Hindu is also allowed to come there just to meditate.