Hindu pilgrims walked barefoot on the marble floors of the massive temple, examining intricate stone carvings of deities etched into the ceilings and images of musical instruments and elephants along the walls.

Approaching a large golden shrine, many gasped, having reached the place where they believe God resides in the form of sacred images.

The recent opening of Akshardham Mahamandir, in Robbinsville, New Jersey, was a historic moment for Hindus in the State and beyond. The temple, which took about 15 years to build, is believed to be the largest in the Western Hemisphere and is expected to attract religious pilgrims and tourists from around the world.

It has also been marred by controversy. U.S. law enforcement officers raided the temple site in 2021 after workers accused the builders, a prominent Hindu sect with ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, of forced labor, low wages and poor working conditions. Their lawyers said Dalit workers, the lowest rung in India’s caste system, were specifically targeted. A criminal investigation is underway, as is a wage claim lawsuit.

Ronak Patel, a spokesman for the temple, said the workers came to the United States as volunteers, not employees, and that volunteering is a central part of their religious tradition. He said temple officials were cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the temple, which occupies 70 hectares and includes 10,000 statues and spiers about 60 meters high, is attracting thousands of visitors, some to see the architecture and design, others for a more spiritual experience.

The Hindu sect Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, known as BAPS, inaugurated the temple last month. Pilgrims were asked to refrain from photographing and remain silent, but many happy devotees whispered to each other, pointed to intricate carvings and some took a quick photo.

Dharmik Sheth, born in Vijayawada, India, and raised in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, recently visited to show his 2-year-old son the temple’s intricately carved reliefs, which depict parables from Hindu tradition. The new temple, he said, gives him a deeper connection to his roots.

“I feel a sense of pride here,” Sheth said. “I have struggled to explain or identify our culture, but this place allows me to do so.”

One of the first things visitors behold as they approach the temple is a 15-metre gold statue of Nilkanth Varni, the sect’s chief deity, the child-yogi form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. Although the temple is intended for Hindu worship, the organizers wanted to make some parts of the building more accessible to non-Hindus. That is why it includes representations of figures that would be familiar to Muslims, Sikhs and Jains..

For Hindus, the temple is the heart of religious life and where they believe God resides in sacred images of deities, said Yogi Trivedi, a religion expert at Columbia University in New York, who served as a volunteer spokesman. From the temple.

New Jersey has the highest concentration of Hindus of any American state, at 3 percent, the Pew Research Center reports. Trivedi’s research estimates that more than 400,000 Hindus live in New Jersey.

Even as visitors flock to the Robbinsville temple, the treatment of some of the people who worked on its construction remains a source of controversy.

During the police action in 2021, dozens of workers were removed from the construction site. Several filed suit that year. Patricia Kakalec, an attorney representing nine workers, said the civil suit is pending pending the federal investigation.

The conflict illustrates the complicated lines between American labor laws and the religious tradition of volunteerism.

“If religious groups are subject to all the restrictions that apply to other groups, it will restrict what they can do”said Charles Haynes, senior researcher on religious freedom at the nonprofit Freedom Forum.

“But if there is real exploitation here, BAPS could be subject to government intervention,” he added.

By: Sarah Pulliam Bailey