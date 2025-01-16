Hindenburg Research, the bearish fund that hits its victims with reports about alleged accounting errors, fraud and problems in its numbers (just like those known in Spain as Gotham City), will close its doors permanently. This was announced on Wednesday night by Nate Anderson, its founder, in a statement. “As I have shared with my family, friends and our team since the end of last year, I have made the decision to dissolve Hindenburg Research“.

Regarding the reason for this decision, Anderson did not give many clues. ““There is nothing specific, no particular threat, no health issue, no major personal issue,” he wrote in a letter posted Wednesday on the company’s website. “Hindenburg’s intensity and focus have come at the cost of missing much of my life. and the people I care about. “I now see Hindenburg as a chapter in my life, not as something central that defines me.”

Regarding when this abrupt end to the fund will occur, in its statement it explains that it will occur starting next Wednesday after “working on the latest ideas and passing information about alleged ponzi schemes to the regulators”. From then on, he will begin a project that will last six months where, through videos and other materials, he will explain how the entire Hindenburg process and model has been, so that other funds can replicate their research.

Unlike other similar bassists, Hindenburg has remained in the spotlight for years. The rest have decided to keep a low profile as these ‘reporting offensives’ They generated big problems such as lawsuits or even government investigations. This resistance allowed it to remain one of the most notable firms in the entire sector.

This fund, founded in 2017, rose to prominence in style in 2020 after a major offensive against the electric truck manufacturer Nikola, which it accused of accounting fraud. In a single day its shares fell 40% and the SEC opened an investigation into the company. Now the value of the firm is only 103 million after losing 99% of it since then. The other two major cases that were still in the spotlight were Adani Group, which was accused of “market manipulation and accounting fraud” and fell 22% in one session, and that of SMC.

Regarding the Indian company, the consequences have gone beyond the market, since the US prosecutor’s office accused it of bribery two years after Hindenburg’s first report. According to Anderson, the Adani case represented “the largest arrest in corporate history.” At the time this ‘war’ began, the Indian tycoon who gave the group its name was the fourth richest person on the entire planet, according to Forbes.

The latter (Super Micro Computer) was accused this summer of “clear negligence in the company’s accounting“. After this report the falls were moderate but later the EY fell by 30% to confirm the doubts by refusing to be its auditor for “loss of confidence.” These last two firms clearly rise in the hours prior to the listing after the closure of its great enemy with advances of 1.82% for the first and 2.78% for the second.

Apart from these two companies, this same month Hindenburg had initiated another process against Carvana. The bear accused this giant of dealerships and used cars of the firm’s stock market rise after almost going bankrupt in 2023 “it is a mirage” that has been built on “accounting manipulation that has driven a temporary growth in undeclared income, while insiders have been withdrawing billions of dollars in shares.”

For their part, they have also launched investigations into Clover Health, Block, Kandi and Lordstown Motors. According to Anderson himself, his activity has proven to have a great impact. “Nearly 100 people have been civilly or criminally charged by regulators, at least in part thanks to our work, including billionaires and oligarchs. “We shook some empires that we thought needed to be shaken.”