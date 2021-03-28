Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Board of Directors of the National Fund, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, announced the appointment of Hind Tayeb Baqer as the new Director General of the Fund. Hind Baqer oversees Fund Al Watan operations and initiatives aimed at supporting national trends in building a sustainable economy based on talent investment.

Hind Baqer held several positions in the banking and auditing sectors, in addition to the media field, as she held the position of Director of Strategy and Governance in the Media Office of the Dubai Government, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University in the United States, and a master’s degree from the National Defense College in Abu Dhabi.

Hind Tayyib Baqer, Director General of the Al Watan Fund, expressed her deep thanks and gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the Board of Directors of the Fund for this precious trust, noting the great efforts made by His Excellency Ahmed Mahmoud Fikry, the former Director General of the Fund and his active contributions in supervising the implementation of the programs and initiatives of the Fund. Motherland.

She added: “Our focus is on achieving the strategic objectives of the fund in accordance with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, in a way that contributes to the advancement of national competencies and the preparation of a generation of qualified leaders capable of continuing the march of achievements made and building on them for the future.”