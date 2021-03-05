Mohammed Hassan (Sharjah)

The skilled “MDS Hind” by Qusay Obaid Allah, caught the spotlight yesterday during the opening of the 22nd Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival, organized by the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

“MSDS Hind” achieved the highest rate of points during the competitions on the first day of the festival, which concludes its activities today, and achieved 92.63 points when it topped the qualifying round for two-year-old foals “B”, and came in second place “Al-Aryam Attab” for Al-Aryam stables and achieved 92.00 points While “Umm or Jawhara” came in third place, by Muhammad Khalaf Ahmad Al-Otaiba, and got 91.75 points.

The activities of the first day began, “AJ Ghazaleh” for the Ajman Stud, when it scored first place in the race for the age group of foals “A” and won 91.25 points, and came second for “Bahia SBM” for Sultan Abdul Aziz Lootah, who overtook “Ganadir Al Badayer.” For Al-Badayer Stud, separating its degree in the Arab identity after it tied in the total number of points, as they scored 91.00 points.

“AJ Hill” for Caliph Ali Al Ketbi led the run of female foals in year “B”, and scored 92.50 points, leaving second place for the skilled “De Lin” for the Dubai stall, which got 92.13 points, while the third place went to “AJ Suruj” for a stall. Khalifa Ali Al Ketbi Stud, and won 90.88 points.

In the two-year-old Al-Bateen stall, Al-Mahra took the lead, “A”, the skillful “SQ Al-Jawhara” of Al-Saqran Stud, achieving 92.25 points, followed by “Shumukh Al-Bateen” for Al-Bateen Stud, and got 91.13 points, and the third place went to “Gala Mughaidir” For Hassan Saif Al Zaabi Stud, it scored 90.88 points.

“De Judy” of the Dubai Stud concluded the activities of the first day by winning the first place in the run of female foals, aged 3 years, and scored 92.50 points, and came in second place “Juweiya Al Bustan” for Al Bustan Stables, and scored 91.63 points, while it came in third place, “De Shula” for the Stud. Dubai. 91.50 points.