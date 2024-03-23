Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the 27th session of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award was concluded yesterday evening.

The closing ceremony of the award witnessed the crowning of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Islamic Personality of the Year for this session, in honor and appreciation of the efforts and clear imprints of Her Highness. In the field of Islamic, humanitarian, charitable and social work.

This came in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, where His Highness followed with the audience – at the closing ceremony held at the headquarters of the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai – a screening of a film about the Islamic personality of the 27th session of the award, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum. Bin Juma Al Maktoum, where the film shed light on some of Her Highness’s achievements and efforts in charitable and humanitarian work. Her Highness was distinguished by giving, serving and caring for the Book of God, and encouraging young people to learn it, memorize it, and contemplate its meanings.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the Islamic Personality of the Year, as His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received the award on behalf of Her Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honored the members of the jury of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition. Then, His Highness honored the winners of the first ten places in the competition, namely Mohammed Adnan Abdullah Mohammed Al Amri from the Kingdom of Bahrain, who won first place. The second place was achieved by contestant Naji Attia Naji Bin Sulaiman from Libya, the contestant Sheikh Tejan Saleh Ambe from Gambia, and the contestant Mazaher Shuaib Bitu from the Philippines, achieved third place (repeat). Fifth place went to contestant Muhammad Bouhsoun from France, sixth place went to contestant Yassin bin Nasr bin Al-Ghulam from Tunisia, and seventh place went to contestant Jalal Hamdi Saeed Othman from Yemen. The eighth place (repeat) was achieved by contestant Ahmed Khabib Sahi from Italy, and contestant Obaidallah Boubacar Anjou from Niger. The tenth place went to contestant Anas Raimi from Benin.

Memorial photos were taken of His Highness with all the competition participants.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “Today I was honored to attend the closing ceremony of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and to crown Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum as the Islamic Personality of the Year, in appreciation For her great efforts in the field of Islamic work and service to the Book of God, and her support for pioneering charitable and social projects, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid received the award on behalf of Her Highness.

His Highness added: “During the ceremony, we also honored the members of the jury and the winners of the first ten places in this competition, which Dubai is proud to host during the month of Ramadan over 27 sessions.”