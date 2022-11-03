The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, confirmed that “Flag Day” is a precious occasion that symbolizes it of upholding the values ​​of belonging to the homeland and loyalty to its leadership. And consolidating the principles established by the founder of the union, the late, God Almighty, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, with laying the first building blocks in building the edifice of the union, and recalling the efforts and giving of the generation of the founding fathers in order to strengthen the pillars of the nation’s elevation and strengthen its pillars.

Her Highness said: “The high position that the UAE has reached is the product of a march full of achievements, started by Zayed Al-Khair and led today with all the wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the support of their brothers, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and the rulers of the Emirates, so that our country will continue to build and discover new development paths, in which the world races with confident steps towards the highest levels of excellence.

Her Highness added: “The UAE flag will remain a symbol of the sacrifices of the people of the country and perpetuate the legacy of the heroism and martyrdom that the brave UAE soldiers wrote with their blood in the arenas of redemption, and an incentive for generations to multiply achievements and protect the gains, so that the UAE flag remains a symbol of goodness, giving, peace and coexistence in all parts of the world.”

Her Highness explained that the most important indications of the Flag Day celebration are embodied in highlighting the cohesion of the UAE national fabric and the people’s support around its leadership, which spares no effort in order to place the name of our country in the highest ranks, and maintain its position among the fastest developing and most prosperous peoples in the world, thanks to its clear vision for the future, and with a supply of Confidence in our path filled with success stories in which the people of the Emirates presented a unique model of dedication to serving the nation and consolidating the elements of its renaissance.

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum concluded her speech on the occasion of “Flag Day” by stressing the importance of everyone continuing to work with diligence and diligence, each in his field, to consolidate the leading position and honorable image of the UAE and to confirm its competitiveness and rank among the world’s first in various fields.