The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, confirmed that the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s assumption of power in the Emirate of Dubai represents a dear occasion. On the hearts of all Emiratis, we celebrate an inspiring leader who races against time for the advancement of his country and the progress of his people, with his tireless pursuit of excellence, creativity, development and sustainability, to place the UAE among the first places in the world in various fields.

Her Highness said: “I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of His Highness assuming the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai. Putting the emirate on the map of global excellence in various sectors, and achieving happiness for everyone who lives in Dubai or is an honored guest, through strategic development plans and comprehensive sustainability, and following up on the efforts of those implementing them with the highest quality standards, in order to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for finance, business, trade, tourism and services. To reach the top of the competitiveness indicators in the global leadership race.”

Her Highness added: “The fourth of January is a date that echoes a luminous march that lasted for 17 years, characterized by achievements in all fields, led by the founding fathers in the paths of construction and progress, with the aim of achieving the best for the UAE, which writes new stories of success in all fields, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with the support of their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates.

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum continued: “The fourth of January is a shining history in the UAE’s march and renaissance, in which everyone feels proud and proud of its unprecedented achievements that have attracted the admiration of the world and deserved its appreciation, while Dubai remains the promise and achievement to shake hands with the new Pentecostal. With firm and renewed determination, with its advanced quality of life that targets the comfort and happiness of members of society, and what it offers to the family, women, childhood, motherhood and youth, of unlimited advantages and support, which would have been achieved without a comprehensive vision and the ability to positive change and development in various fields, especially social Of which”.

Her Highness concluded her speech by saying: “His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai, has established a unique development approach based on important pillars, foremost of which is sincerity in work, keenness on excellence, reaching the top of quality, and making attaining the first and foremost a strategic goal in various fields of work, especially in the social, educational, educational, economic and humanitarian sectors. His Highness believed that these sectors are of great importance in establishing a rich and effective civilization at different levels of development and prosperity, and encircling this with a package of laws, legislation and regulations that preserve human rights and members of society in the shadow of justice and peace.



