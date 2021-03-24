The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, mourned His Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God willing. Her Highness said: “With hearts believing in the judgment of God and His destiny, we bid farewell to a dear patriotic symbol who devoted themselves, effort and generosity to the elevation of the homeland .. We left for the House of Truth, but his legacy of light will always remain among us, reminding us of great accomplishments that he has placed, may God have mercy on him, in the service of the nation and the citizen .. A wise knight moved After a long march in which he did not hesitate to serve the flag, and to stimulate distinction in it locally, regionally and internationally.

Her Highness affirmed: “With the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God bless him with the mercy of his mercy, the UAE loses a great symbol of its symbols, the most sincere giving to the country, and left to its people a legacy of achievements that will always remain a source of inspiration for generations in how to work and dedication to consolidate the foundations of the glory of the homeland and vigilance. To elevate him in various forums and at various levels ».

Her Highness added: “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, may God rest his soul, was a supporter of the blessed path of development since the establishment of the State of the Union, and he had a great contribution to enabling the young country to proceed in the renaissance of construction and development, bearing in mind the interest of the homeland and the citizen as a goal that he spared no effort to achieve. , So that the UAE will always be in the best place and the best condition ». Her Highness concluded, saying: “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid has left us, but his fragrant memory will always be a catalyst for giving, so that the Emirates will always be at the forefront and work on human happiness and spread the causes of good everywhere..May God have mercy on the nation and its inhabitants are spacious, and may God reward him. Reward for what he gave to his family and his country of giving … We belong to God and to Him we shall return.





