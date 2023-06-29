The last of the greats. Almost forty years after his competitive retirement – ​​it was 1986 – it continues to be an apt definition for Bernard Hinault: only the Cannibal Eddy Merckx has won more grand tours (11 to 10) than the Breton, capable of signing even three out of five Monuments (Roubaix, Liège, Lombardy) plus the World Cup. And he is still the last Frenchman to triumph in the Tour, when in 1985 he completed the five with a double with the Giro. Meanwhile, Boucle number 110 starts the day after tomorrow from Bilbao and Hinault’s gaze on the world of cycling remains very acute and competent. Ah, and without filters, just like when he ran: quite a rare commodity in today’s world …