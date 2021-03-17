The voice actress who gives life to our beloved Hinata hyuga in Japanese, Nana Mizuki, he announced through his blog (via Oricon) that her first child was born just a couple of days ago.

And no, it’s not called Boruto; What the actress did share in the first place were apologies to her fans for not having told them this before, but she clarified that she did so because it was something very personal for her. With that said, she is now happy to report that her first child was born without a problem, even though the baby arrived earlier than expected.

In the words of the actress: I was very nervous because I gave birth earlier than we planned, but both the baby and I are doing very well and improving. Everything is fine.

When I held it for the first time it moved me to tears, and I realized that this baby would never hurt me. I am very grateful to all my family, friends and co-workers who made this possible, to all the fans who always cared about me, pointed out.

The challenge of being a mom and voice actress

She also added that she is aware of the challenge of being a mother and working at the same time, but that she will give her best to deliver a good job and take care of herself, as well as the baby. Nana Mizuki She said goodbye asking fans to continue to support her in her career.

This voice actress married a musician last year, and since November she shared with her fans that she was expecting her first child.

Undoubtedly many of us met Nana Mizuki for his role as Hinata in Naruto, but it has also had important roles as Saya Kisaragi in Blood-C, or as Ann takamaki in the video game Person 5.

Source.



