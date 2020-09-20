TV-Bollywood actress Hina Khan is in the news these days. Recently her new song has been released in which she is seen romancing with Dheeraj Dhupar. The name of this song is ‘Hamko Tum Mil Gaye’. The song went viral on social media within a few hours of its release. Online this song is trending at No.1. Speaking to ETimes, Hina Khan said that she wants to end the conservative thinking of the people.

Hina Khan says that recently she romanced onscreen with Priyank Sharma, in the song Raanjhanaa. She says that Priyank is much younger than him. In the same way, she does not feel any problem in romancing Mohsin Khan and Rohan Mehra. Let me tell you that Rohan Mehra has played the role of his son in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At the same time, Mohsin Khan has played the role of the son-in-law of the actress.

Hina Khan said that I want to end conservative thinking. Song Makers liked Dheeraj and my love-hate onscreen relationship chemistry. When I was proposed to this song, I immediately said yes. I thought why not put an end to this conservative thinking. I want to end the thinking in which people maintain one of your images. If you look good onscreen then what is the difference in working together. If tomorrow I have a song offer in which I am asked to romance with Mohsin Khan, I will. I think we would look good as a couple. At the end of the day, we are the actors and I don’t think anyone is going to question it. If we perform and the chemistry sits, I think this is the right time to end conservative thinking.