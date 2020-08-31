‘Riya may not face anyone’ In a conversation with ‘Hindustan Times’, Hina said,’ At least let the CBI investigate this matter, people do not investigate themselves and reach conclusions. You can ruin Riya’s career by making such allegations. He may not be able to face anyone further. We are all fighting for a just cause – to get Sushant justice, but not in this way. ‘

‘Talk on every issue along with Sushant’ Hina added, ‘For the past few weeks, almost every channel has been talking about investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. I am not saying that you should not talk about Sushant, but it is very important to have a balanced view. There are more important issues in the country that need to be addressed, such as increasing number of Corona patients, domestic violence, rape cases and Assam floods. ‘

Riya questioned for the fourth consecutive day The CBI is questioning Riya Chakraborty for the fourth consecutive day (Monday, 31 August). So far the CBI has interrogated Riya apart from her brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Hina Khan also demanded justice for Sushant and he also hopes that justice will be done soon in the case. But she wants people to let the CBI do its job and Riya’s media trial should not be conducted.