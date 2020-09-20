The 14th season of TV’s most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is coming soon to entertain the audience. The show will begin on October 3 on Colors Channel. Now such a new promo video of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has come out, in which the show’s ex-contestants Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan (Hina Khan) and Gauhar Khan (Gauhar Khan) are seen.

We all know that ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is going to be a premiere on October 3. Fans are also eagerly waiting for this show. On the day of the premiere, superstar Salman Khan will introduce the audience to all the contestants of the show. Now three new promos of the show have been released before the premiere, one of which, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla is seen. In this video, Siddharth is seen talking about his journey in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Apart from this, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 7 is seen in the second promo video of the show Gauhar Khan in which Gauhar is saying that whether it is ‘Bigg Boss’ game or life, he always supported the truth. Who crossed the 2020 lockdown, then every challenge will consider defeat.

At the same time, actress Hina Khan is seen in the new and third promo videos of the show. Although Hina did not win season 11, Shilpa Shinde was winning that year. But Hina gave a tough fight to Shilpa. Like Siddharth and Gauhar, fans of Hina Khan’s prom are also very much liked.