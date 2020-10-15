In Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan is playing the role of seniors along with Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan. Where she uses many methods to make the game special. This time in Bigg Boss, the seniors have given many tasks to the juniors. Let us tell you, all three seniors will go out of the house along with Hina Khan in this weekend war. At the same time, Hina Khan appeared in the show unleashing many secrets.

Everyone knows how good Hina Khan sings. Hina Khan was often seen singing in her season of Bigg Boss. But now in the house of Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan revealed that she also auditioned for the singing reality show Indian Idol. Yes, Hina Khan talks to Rahul Vaidya and says that she auditioned for Indian Idol during her college days in Delhi.

Hina further says that during college days in Delhi she went to a mall with her friends and auditioned for the show. Hina says that she came in the top 30 in Delhi Idol of Indian Idol.

A new twist was added to Bigg Boss Season 14. It was the first time that X contestants were brought to the show by making them senior. He was also given important powers. Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla got the tag of Stormy Seniors in the show. He will be on the show for two weeks and will go after giving a tag of confirmation to the contestants.