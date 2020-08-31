Hina Khan was not serious about acting Hina Khan started her career with the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She became famous from house to house playing the character of Akshara Bahu in this show. But do you know that Hina never wanted to be an actress? (All photos: Instagram @ realhinakhan)

This is how acting offers were received Hina had an entry by chance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is said to have gone to audition for that TV show with some of her friends. The audition was to be given to one of his friends. But the very next day, he got a call from the show’s makers and thus Hina got the role of Akshara.

Course was missed due to becoming an air hostess It is said that Hina Khan wanted to become an air hostess. For this, she had also taken admission in an air-hostess course, but due to falling ill she could not join the course. In this way, Hina’s dream of flying to the sky remained incomplete.

Hina is one of the most well-read TV heroines Hina Khan is one of TV’s most read heroines. He has done MBA.

