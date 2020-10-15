In Bigg Boss-14, the stormy seniors Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla are making the game fun every day. Meanwhile, a video is being seen extensively on social media in which Siddharth Shukla refuses to consider Hina Khan as her friend. In the clip, you can see Hina, Siddharth and Gauhar sitting in the living area talking about personal life.

Hina tells Siddharth Shukla that are you in a relationship with anyone? In response, Siddharth says why you want to know. Hina says that we are asking you as a friend. However, it seems that Siddharth did not like Hina Khan’s question and said, ‘Who are you to ask this question? I’m not your friend. ‘ Hina Khan is shocked to hear Siddharth’s answer. Gauhar jokingly says that you are my best friend.

Siddharth further adds, ‘You are not my friend. We all live real. You are Hina Khan and I am Siddharth Shukla. We are not friends, okay. What did you talk about 2 times, what did you do, it seemed like friendship. ‘ Siddharth laughs and says, ‘This is not friendship. This is the moment that we are together. Your way outside of Film City and I am your. ‘

Watch the video-

Looking at the video, it seems that Hina did not like Siddharth’s answer. It will be interesting to see in the coming time whether this reply of Siddharth has any effect in his friendship with Hina Khan or not? Or was Siddhartha just having fun with Hina and Gauhar?