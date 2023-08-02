J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival of the collector’s box by Hina changeLGBTQI+ themed work by Gaku Kajikawa. The box set that will contain all three volumes of the manga will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 23 August at the introductory price of €20.70.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Hina Change by Gaku Kajikawa

An intense LGBTQI+ themed cross-love story available in a collector’s box starting August 23rd

“It’s an intricate relationship. But like everyone else, we too need each other. I need Ren And Ren needs my forgiveness”.

Milan, August 2, 2023. The bumbling and bullied Hina and the beautiful Ren seem to have nothing in common, but they are actually linked by a special ability: they can swap their bodies! Things get complicated when the first teenage loves show up… He arrives in bookstores, comics and in all online stores branded J-POP Manga starting from 23 August the miniseries Hina change Of Gaku Kajikawa! The story of Hina and Ren will be available in an exclusive collection box containing the three volumes of the complete series.

Hina and Ren, longtime childhood friends and now high school mates, share the magical gift of being able to swap bodies. One day, without having thought too much about it, Ren transfers his mind into Hina’s body and, under the “guide” of this, approaches the boy with whom he is secretly in love. Full of affection towards her friend, Hina doesn’t take it badly and indeed promises him that she will be able to use her body whenever he wants. An agreement that could take an unexpected and bittersweet turn for both of them.

An exciting LGBTQI+ themed teen drama that combines fantastic and real elements to explore all the nuances of love, even the most toxic and dark ones. Between hidden feelings and taboos to break, Hina change will be available in a beautiful collector’s box from from 23 August in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores!

Hina change

by Gaku Kajikawa

Collector’s Box – 3 Volumes

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 192 Each, B/W + Colour

Price – €20.70