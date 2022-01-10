Sadly, it has been disclosed that Bob saget, actor recognized for his participation in series such as Full house Y How I Met your mother, passed away last Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 65 years of age. Although at the moment there is no reason for his death, drug use has been ruled out.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, in the United States, Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. No drugs were found at the site, nor any trace of violence. The state medical department will reveal the cause of death at a later date.. This was what the actor’s family commented on the matter:

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. While we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought into the world. “

Robert Lane Saget was born on May 17, 1956 in the United States. Although his early years as an actor date back to 1977, it wasn’t until 1987 that he landed the role of Danny Tanner in Full house, a role that gave him great popularity. Another of his iconic roles was the voice of Ted Mosby in the future in How i met your mother. In related topics, here you can check the first trailer of How i met your father.

Rest in peace, Bob Saget.

Editor’s Note:

Although he was not a fan of Bob Saget, outside of his role in How i met your mother, the loss of the actor will surely leave a hole in the television of the United States. We hope that the cause of his death will be made known soon to clarify some doubts.

