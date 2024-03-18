Himos cottage party | A twist in the case of high school students partying: the police suspect a crime

A party was organized in the rental house, for which admission tickets were sold. According to the police, a permit for organizing a public event was not found.

Police is investigating the rental cabin party organized in Jämsä Himos in February as an assembly violation, Central Finland police informs.

The police went to remove the 10.-11. approximately 200 people from the parties organized in February. Tickets were sold for the party. The event had not been reported to the police in advance.

In February, Helsingin Sanomat reported that outsiders were trying to get into the cabin rented by a group of local high school students, whose entry was tried to be prevented by the occupants of the cabin. Among other things, the front door of the cabin was damaged in the scuffle.

The police say in their announcement that they unfortunately encounter cottage parties like this in the Himos area on a regular basis.

Inspector Teemu Karhunen according to that, it is common for fights and other disturbances to occur in party cabins. According to Karhunen's assessment, advertising parties significantly increases the risk of such disturbances.

Police reminds that the organization of a public event and related responsibilities and obligations are regulated in the Assembly Act. Events of more than 200 people require, among other things, rescue planning.

“For example, a ten-person cabin is in no sense a safe place to organize a party for such a large number of people, and if information about this had been properly communicated to the police, this safety would certainly have been addressed,” says the inspector. Sari Pöntinen about permit supervision in the bulletin.