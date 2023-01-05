One of the characters who made quite an impression in the first season of Chainsaw Man it was Himeno. This public security agent and demon hunter, even though she doesn’t appear much, left her mark on the fans.

His way of being and his personality attract attention. Himeno sees things very calmly, to the point of having gotten used to losing his co-workers over and over again. However, there is an exception among them.

It is none other than Aki Hayakawa, whom he always sought to advise, and to a certain degree, keep him away from this dangerous profession. That’s why she was looking for a way to get her to leave her behind.

Sometimes with simple suggestions and comments, and at other times, in a veiled way. That’s how important Aki is to her. Something that also stands out with this jacket is its appearance. Himeno has an attractive figure, and from the looks of it, she is very uninhibited.

Font: Instagram.

To the point that he not only had his eyes on Aki but Denji as well. It is a pity that her first kiss with him has turned out to be a disastrous experience for both of them.

We are sure that he will never forget something like this. However, and to make up for it, Himeno wanted to offer him the ‘first time’ of him, but he declined to accept. For this and much more, Himeno from Chainsaw Man is the favorite of many and there are multiple cosplays based on her.

Chainsaw Man’s Himeno in a new cosplay

Himeno’s cosplay from Chainsaw Man What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from cosplayer Anari.Exe (@anari.exe). As you can see, it is not as faithful as we say.

All because she decided to represent Himeno with a bunny suit that does not appear in the series. But some elements are similar, such as her short black hair as well as a patch over one of her eyes.

Font: Instagram.

As for the eye that can be seen, it’s not bad, although the hue is much greener than how Himeno appears in the anime. It could only be corrected with a pupil of the correct coloration.

Font: Instagram.

Although it is not a 100% faithful cosplay, it is not difficult to imagine this character wearing something like this. After the way he comes to behave in the series is easy to imagine. But we’ll never know that.

In addition to Chainsaw Man We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.