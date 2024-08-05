The manga Boruto continues and has long since shifted the focus to Naruto’s children, of whom we see a particular one here Himawari cosplaythe second-born daughter, performed to perfection by Manka with some notable moves.
It is unclear what context this cosplay took place in, but it appears to be an event of some sort, as the girl is seen on a stage, performing a series of moves and poses that truly recall the character in question.
Himawari is the daughter of Naruto and Hinata, and inherited the Byakugan from her mother, thus obtaining a powerful innate ability, but also different characteristics from her father, beyond the similarity of some physical traits.
Himawari according to Manka
As it turns out, surprisingly, it is Himawari who represents Naruto’s most direct heir, also inheriting a peculiar connection with the Tailed Beast, which allows her to receive abilities and a fighting style closer to those of Naruto. Uzumaki.
However, the fighting technique of the girl is also very similar to that of Hinata, as demonstrated by the cosplayer in question with her moves on stage, which reveal a notable preparation on the part of Manka, for the occasion.
If you want to see other reinterpretations of characters from the same manga or anime, we refer you to the fantastic Sarada cosplay by miruqi, the Kushina cosplay by mimisemaan, the Tsunade cosplay by kallisi__vamp and the Ino Yamanaka cosplay by kallisi__vamp.
#Himawaris #cosplay #Manka #shows #impressive #moves #true #Naruto #daughter
Leave a Reply