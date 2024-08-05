The manga Boruto continues and has long since shifted the focus to Naruto’s children, of whom we see a particular one here Himawari cosplaythe second-born daughter, performed to perfection by Manka with some notable moves.

It is unclear what context this cosplay took place in, but it appears to be an event of some sort, as the girl is seen on a stage, performing a series of moves and poses that truly recall the character in question.

Himawari is the daughter of Naruto and Hinata, and inherited the Byakugan from her mother, thus obtaining a powerful innate ability, but also different characteristics from her father, beyond the similarity of some physical traits.