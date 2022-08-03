Home page politics

Russia records heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense publishes the new statistics: the situation in the news ticker.

Five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia devises a plan to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

+++ 8.38 p.m.: Ukraine has destroyed several Russian military bases and ammunition dumps using US-supplied Himars missile launchers. Newsweek reported on it. A military base was therefore on fire. According to experts, these rocket launchers could prove to be “game changers”.

+++ 1.55 p.m.: Noisy forbes On August 2, Ukraine shot down Russian missiles worth $91 million. Russia fired eight Kh-101 missiles at Ukraine. Seven of them were shot down, including six by anti-aircraft missiles and one by an air force fighter jet, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry updates statistics on Ukraine war

+++ 10.10 a.m.: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense releases the latest figures on Russian casualties:

Soldiers: 41,350

41,350 planes: 223

223 Helicopter: 192

192 Tank: 1774

1774 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 4022

4022 Artillery Systems: 940

940 Air defense systems: 118

118 Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 259

259 Cars and other vehicles: 2922

2922 Ships: 15

15 Unmanned Combat Drones: 742

742 As of Wednesday 3 August 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Heavy losses for Russia: Task Force “South” reports the killing of 20 Russian troops

Update from Wednesday, August 3rd, 6:50 a.m.: Ukrainian armed forces report successes again. This is based on reports from Kyiv Independent out. Accordingly, the South Task Force reported that Ukrainian forces killed 20 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks, one howitzer and four armored and military vehicles. August 3 marks the 161st day of Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, 41,310 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in the Ukraine war. This emerges from the daily updated statistics, which include the news portal Ukrainska Pravda published.

Ukraine War: Heavy casualties and deaths after Russian attacks

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Russian troops attacked an evacuation bus in the Kherson region on Monday (1 August). Three people were killed and five injured. The vehicle was on its way from the Russian-held village of Starosilya to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kryvyi Rih, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military.

+++ 3 p.m.: According to information from Moscow, Russian troops are currently carrying out attacks on Ukrainian forces in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that there were also fatalities. However, there is no confirmation from the Ukrainian side for this information.

News about the Ukraine war: Ukrainian military thwarts Russian reconnaissance attempts

Update from Tuesday, August 2nd, 7:00 a.m.: The Ukrainian military thwarts Russian reconnaissance attempts and destroys equipment in southern Ukraine. That reports The Kyiv Independent. Accordingly, the task force “South” reports that three reconnaissance attempts by the Russian armed forces in Bilohirka and Trudoljubiwka in the Cherson region were unsuccessful.

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, they also killed 32 Russian soldiers and destroyed a howitzer, a surface-to-air missile system and four armored vehicles.

Heavy casualties: Separatists reportedly kill 50 Ukrainian soldiers

+++ 2.30 p.m.: Separatist groups fighting for Russia have reported killing 50 Ukrainian soldiers in the past 24 hours. The group consists primarily of fighters from the self-proclaimed “Luhansk People’s Republic”. The state news agency of Russia TASS reports that numerous armored troop carriers were also destroyed. The information is not independently verifiable.

+++ 09.00 a.m.: According to an assessment by the British Defense Ministry, Russia has moved more troops from the regions in eastern Ukraine to the Zaporizhia region. According to the ministry report, President Vladimir Putin is said to have identified the oblast as a weak point for the Ukrainian military. At the same time, attacks continue in the region around the town of Bakhmut, which, however, bring little progress. The information from London, which is based on intelligence information, cannot be independently verified.

+++ 8.30 a.m.: Nearly 200 Russian Navy personnel have refused to move to southern Ukraine, says Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitskyj. The unit is operational but weakened. It is the 810th Brigade.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine destroys ammunition dumps and kills soldiers

Update from Monday, August 01, 2022, 06:30 a.m.: Ukrainian troops have destroyed four Russian ammunition dumps. In addition, the military killed 52 Russian soldiers, destroyed four tanks and other military vehicles. In the past few weeks alone, Ukraine has said so Kyiv Independent Destroyed 15 ammo dumps.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine destroys vehicles with HIMARS

+++ 8:04 p.m.: According to a report by the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian army has had a successful strike against the Russian military. Citing the Odessa administration, the media wrote that Ukraine, using the dreaded HIMARS system, hit a Russian motorcade of around 40 vehicles near Kherson. Around 80 Russian soldiers were killed and 200 others injured in the action. The column came from the Crimean peninsula to transport troops, ammunition and equipment, it said.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine destroys ammunition depots

+++ 5.36 p.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian military has destroyed two ammunition depots belonging to the Russian conflict party. Two howitzers, a multiple rocket launcher, three armored fighting vehicles and a device for launching anti-tank guided missiles were destroyed, reports the national news agency Ukrinform, citing official military information.

Ukraine war: Russia reports drone attack

+++ 3.15 p.m.: Russia has reported a drone attack by the Ukrainian army on the Russian Navy headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, said a Ukrainian drone had attacked the local headquarters of the Russian fleet, injuring five people.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukrainian military announces new numbers

+++ 10.30 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian army’s latest statistics on Russia’s casualties, 40,830 soldiers have already been killed. In addition, 223 military aircraft and 1763 tanks were destroyed.

Ukraine War News: Heavy Losses for Russia

Update from Sunday, July 31, 6:00 a.m.: The Ukrainian military says it has killed dozens of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including in the Kherson region, which is the focus of Kiev’s counter-offensive in that part of the country and is a key link to Moscow’s supply lines. The train service to Cherson via the Dnieper was interrupted, the military command south announced on Saturday. This could further isolate Russian forces west of the river from supplies to occupied Crimea and the east. This information cannot be independently verified.

First report from Saturday, July 30, 4:30 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, Ukrainian paratroopers brought down a Russian nuclear-capable Su-25 fighter plane over the Donetsk region on Friday (July 29). This is reported by the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Independent. The information cannot be independently verified. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, at least 222 Russian military planes have been shot down since the start of the war. Russia has not given any information about casualties in the war. (cs/jfw/mse/hg/tvd with dpa/AFP)