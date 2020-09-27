Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, who became famous with reality show Bigg Boss 13, is often very active on social media. Due to the fan following of Himanshi, she gets a lot of headlines. But this time he is in discussion due to being infected with Corona virus. Himanshi Khurana tweeted a while back and said that she has been infected with Corona virus. He has also appealed to the people in his contact to get the corona test done.

Himanshi Khurana wrote in a tweet, “I want to tell all of you that despite proper precautions I have become infected with Corona viral. As you all know that I joined a movement a day ago and There was a lot of crowd, so I thought I should get the corona tested before going on shooting this evening. “

Appeal to people in touch to get tested

Himanshi wrote in the next tweet, “Let me tell you that all the people who came in contact with me should get their corona test done and please be cautious in the protests. I pray to the protesters that we are in an epidemic Passing by so take care of yourself. “

See Himanshi Khurana’s tweet here

I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening. – Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 27, 2020

Involved in agitation with farmers

Let me tell you that the day before, Himanshi Khurana joined the performance of farmers in Punjab. The actress has been supporting the farmers for a long time and is posting about the farmers on social media. Himanshi says that the government is not with the farmers who work hard throughout the year. He also raised many issues of farmers, about which farmers are demonstrating.

