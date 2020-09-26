Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, who became famous with the small screen reality show Bigg Boss 13, is often very active on social media. Due to the fan following of Himanshi, she gets a lot of headlines. Fans of Himanshi often address her as the girlfriend of Asim Riaz.

Himanshi Khurana is also very active on social media these days and often stays connected with fans by sharing his photos and videos. Meanwhile, another video of Himanshi Khurana is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Himanshi Khurana is seen dancing in the video.

The video of Himanshi Khurana, which went viral on social media, is being liked by the people. Also, it can be seen in the video that she is doing a great dance on her superhit song ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’. Asim Riaz is also seen in the song. The song has received thousands of views on YouTube. Fans are giving a lot of reaction to the song.

The pair of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz is well liked. Both of them were made in Big Boss. From here both of them became friends and this friendship turned into love. After which Asim proposed Himanshi on national television. Even after coming out of Bigg Boss, they are often seen together.

Recently, Himanshi Khurana joined the performance of farmers in Punjab. The actress has been supporting the farmers for a long time and is posting about the farmers on social media. Himanshi says that the government is not with the farmers who work hard throughout the year. He also raised many issues of farmers, about which farmers are demonstrating.