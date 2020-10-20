On completion of 25 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, the fans and the actors of this film are also celebrating it fiercely. All the actors from the film are reliving their memories on social media. Anupam Kher and Himani Shivpuri along with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have also brought back their beautiful memories of this film.

Himani Shivpuri has shared her funny scene with Anupam Kher on Twitter. Sharing it, it is written, ‘I feel very happy to be a part of it. # 25YearsOfDDL ‘

In this film, Himani is playing the role of Kajol’s aunt, in which her character was named Kammo Kaur. Anupam Kher, who plays the father of Shah Rukh Khan, is seen slipping in love with Himani in the film.

This film by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was released at the box office 25 years ago and it created a lot of panic among the audience. Alam is that this film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ continues to prevail among the audience even today.

Let us tell you that ‘DDLJ’ has created many history. It has created the longest running record in theaters in the country. Shah Rukh and Kajol’s pair was considered a hit with this film. Apart from Shahrukh and Kajol, the film featured the best actors like Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Mandira Bedi.