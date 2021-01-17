It’s a real feat: Nepalese mountaineers have made for the first time the winter ascent of K2, the second highest peak on the planet, located in the Himalayas. The ascent of the “wild mountain”, located on the border between Pakistan and China, whose summit rises to 8,611 meters above sea level, is considered the most dangerous in the world.

“We climbed the last ten meters together singing our national anthem. (…) It was such a special moment. We are proud to have taken part in the history of humanityNirmal Purja, the leader of the expedition, reacted on his Instagram account. This 37-year-old former British special forces soldier becomes the first in the world to have climbed the 14 peaks over 8,000 meters in altitude in six months This historic feat has been tarnished by the death of a 49-year-old Spanish mountaineer who left to make the same climb with another team, 80 mountaineers have already been killed while attempting the ascent of K2.

