Bengaluru. Glaciers are melting at an unprecedented rate in the Hindu Kush Himalayan mountain ranges and could lose up to 80 percent of their volume this century if greenhouse gas emissions are not drastically reduced, according to a report.

The Kathmandu-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development document, released yesterday, warned that flash floods and avalanches would be more likely in the coming years, and that freshwater availability could be reduced for almost 2 billion people living downstream of 12 originating in the mountains.

Ice and snow on the Hindu Kush Himalayan mountain ranges are a major source of water for those rivers, which flow through 16 countries in Asia and provide fresh water to 240 million people in the mountains and another 1.65 billion rivers. below.

“People living in these mountains who have contributed almost no global warming are at high risk due to climate change,” said Amina Maharjan, a migration specialist and one of the report’s authors. “Current adaptation efforts are totally inadequate, and we are extremely concerned that without further support, these communities will not be able to cope” with the problem.

Several previous reports have found that the cryosphere, regions of Earth covered by snow and ice, are among the hardest hit by climate change. Recent research found that glaciers on Mount Everest, for example, have lost 2,000 years of ice. in the past three decades.

“We mapped for the first time the links between cryosphere change with water, ecosystems and society in this mountainous region,” Maharjan said.

Flash floods

Among the key findings of yesterday’s report are that Himalayan glaciers have disappeared 65 percent faster since 2010 than in the previous decade, and that reduced snow cover due to global warming will result in less fresh water. for the people who live downstream. The study found that 200 glacial lakes along these mountains are considered hazardous, and the region could see a significant increase in flash floods from those bodies by the end of the century.

The study found that communities in mountainous regions are affected by climate change much more than other parts of the world. It says the changes to the glaciers, snow and permafrost of the Hindu Kush Himalayan region caused by global warming are “unprecedented and largely irreversible.”

Himalayan communities are already feeling the effects of climate change, sometimes acutely. Earlier this year, the Indian mountain town of Joshimath began to sink, with residents having to be relocated in a matter of days.

“Once the ice melts in these regions, it’s very difficult to return it to its frozen form,” said Pam Pearson, director of the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative, who was not involved in the report.

He added: “It’s like a big ship in the ocean. Once the ice starts to fall, it is very difficult to stop it. So with glaciers, especially large glaciers in the Himalayas, once they start to lose mass, that will go on for a long time before it can stabilize.”

Pearson said it is extremely important that Earth’s snow, permafrost and ice limit warming to the 1.5 degrees Celsius agreed at the 2015 Paris climate conference.

“I get the feeling that most policymakers don’t take the goal seriously, but irreversible changes are already taking place in the cryosphere,” he concluded.