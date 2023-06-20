Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Himalaya | The water resources of almost two billion people are threatened by the melting of the glaciers

June 20, 2023
in World Europe
Himalaya | The water resources of almost two billion people are threatened by the melting of the glaciers

Based on current emission forecasts, up to 80 percent of the Himalayan glaciers may melt by the end of this century.

Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than ever before due to climate change, says the ICIMOD research institute operating in the Himalayan region.

According to the report, glaciers melted 65 percent faster in the last decade than in the previous decade.

“It was expected that the ice would melt as the climate warms. What is unexpected and very worrying is its speed,” said a representative of the research institute Philip Wester.

Based on current emission forecasts, up to 80 percent of the glaciers may melt by the end of this century.

The Hindu Kush and Himalayan glaciers serve as important water reserves for nearly 240 million people in the mountains and 1.65 billion people in the river valleys.

